Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,064,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stantec during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STN. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of STN stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.93. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.78.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

