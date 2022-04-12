Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after acquiring an additional 230,263 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Xperi by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,343,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 917,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,284,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xperi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $22.81.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is -37.74%.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

