Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 96.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 35,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Onto Innovation news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $69.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.12. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.40.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

