Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,481 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 510.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

NYSE:HP opened at $44.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

