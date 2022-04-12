Insider Buying: Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC) Insider Acquires C$21,280.00 in Stock

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kopple bought 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,941,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,383,500.16.

On Monday, March 28th, Robert Charles Kopple bought 41,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,480.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Robert Charles Kopple acquired 25,000 shares of Velocity Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

Velocity Minerals stock opened at C$0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.47, a current ratio of 12.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.50. Velocity Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; a 70% interest in the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

