Michael Curt Scholz Acquires 95,000 Shares of Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) insider Michael Curt Scholz bought 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,858,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,507.15.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uniserve Communications alerts:

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Curt Scholz bought 16,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$2,475.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 33,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$5,192.50.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 45,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,101.00.

Shares of USS opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17. Uniserve Communications Co. has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$13.25 million and a P/E ratio of 13.75.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniserve Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniserve Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.