PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PNM Resources by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

NYSE:PNM opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.48.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.23%.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

