Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 366.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 421.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 48,504 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.27 and a 1-year high of $52.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%.

