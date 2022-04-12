Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,850 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,778,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,828,000 after purchasing an additional 769,962 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

