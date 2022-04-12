Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,342,000 after purchasing an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,428,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,781 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,280,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,626,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,788,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,842,000 after buying an additional 1,501,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $63.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $88.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

