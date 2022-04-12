$1.17 EPS Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) will announce $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $0.90. Ashland Global reported earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.88.

Shares of Ashland Global stock opened at $99.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.28. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

