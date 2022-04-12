Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $2.36 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,335 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after buying an additional 2,552,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,837,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,047,000 after buying an additional 382,328 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after buying an additional 98,247 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,533,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,061,000 after buying an additional 73,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,433,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,713,000 after buying an additional 29,720 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.