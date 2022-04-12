Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 114,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $3,327,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 479,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 124,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,157,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after buying an additional 82,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 736,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,992,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $355,000.

Shares of CPZ stock opened at 19.50 on Tuesday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 18.06 and a 12 month high of 21.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 20.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 20.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

