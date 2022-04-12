Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,623 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,380,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 5.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

