iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 155,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 813,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,716,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 198,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period.

IEFA stock opened at $68.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85.

