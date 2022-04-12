KKR & Co. Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

KKR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

NYSE KKR opened at $56.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler bought 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.41 per share, with a total value of $493,400.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

