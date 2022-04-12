Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Issued By KeyCorp

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hub Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

HUBG has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $87.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.79.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 24,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,159,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after buying an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hub Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

