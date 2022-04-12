Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will earn $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.18. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS.

EQB has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares set a C$95.00 target price on Equitable Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$102.25.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$63.59 on Tuesday. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$60.06 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$73.72 and its 200 day moving average is C$84.34. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.61.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The firm had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$167.10 million.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$444,704.80. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.64, for a total value of C$318,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,182,395.56. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $1,152,361.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

