Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.00 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.85.

LNC stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

