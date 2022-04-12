Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Lincoln National Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.00 EPS.
Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
LNC stock opened at $63.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.27. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.99.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.39%.
About Lincoln National (Get Rating)
Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln National (LNC)
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.