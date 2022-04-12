Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 2,703.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,405,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Chegg by 586.5% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 95,098 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Chegg by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Chegg from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chegg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chegg from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.18. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 14.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

