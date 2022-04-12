Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 7.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

NYSE VIV opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.13.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

