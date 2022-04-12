Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $359.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.45.

NYSE EPAM opened at $305.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $324.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.98. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

