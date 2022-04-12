Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 215,125 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,125 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Capri were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Capri by 320.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,253,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,702,000 after purchasing an additional 955,903 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,640,000 after purchasing an additional 642,898 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Capri by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 796,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,559,000 after purchasing an additional 452,610 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in Capri by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,599,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,661,000 after purchasing an additional 450,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CPRI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Capri stock opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

