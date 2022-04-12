Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,721 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $244,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tenable by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,272,000 after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $153,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,146 shares of company stock worth $9,290,352. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $58.39 on Tuesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -135.79 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.32.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.15.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.