Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 275,479 Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 275,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Infinera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 185,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $947,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 208,328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $1,357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFN. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

