Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,707 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

NYSE DLB opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $351.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.