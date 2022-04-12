SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,569,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,216,000 after purchasing an additional 84,743 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 81.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,724,000 after buying an additional 41,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 19,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $80.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.02. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

