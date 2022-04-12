Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Position Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,005 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Sify Technologies worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Sify Technologies by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sify Technologies by 49.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 69.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 78,386 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sify Technologies by 7,174.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SIFY shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

SIFY stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Sify Technologies Limited has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.01.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through five segments: Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, network managed, application to person, unified communication as a service, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

