Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,396 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Organon & Co. by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 34,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

OGN opened at $35.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.47. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 1,899.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

