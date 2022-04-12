Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCL stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

