Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 15.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Trane Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.25.

NYSE TT opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $142.53 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $563,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock worth $2,295,970 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

