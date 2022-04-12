Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 161,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of TG Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,976,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 38,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 24.6% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.20. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $49.39.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 101.11% and a negative net margin of 5,204.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

About TG Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.