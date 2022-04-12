Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Lyft by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lyft in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.14.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 15,491 shares of company stock valued at $608,471 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.94%. The business had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

