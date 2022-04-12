Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 7,339 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $263.49 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $244.16 and a 12 month high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

