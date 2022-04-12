Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.70.

Shares of CFR opened at $140.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $100.35 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average is $133.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.