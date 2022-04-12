Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increased by Analyst

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Compass Point upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.52. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $422,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,428,000 after buying an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 233.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,792,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,264,000 after buying an additional 6,156,839 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after buying an additional 3,396,568 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,853 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

