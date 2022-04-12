Reviewing Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) & EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) and EZFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lithia Motors and EZFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithia Motors 4.64% 28.66% 11.70% EZFill N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Lithia Motors and EZFill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithia Motors $22.83 billion 0.39 $1.06 billion $36.24 8.41 EZFill $7.23 million 3.51 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than EZFill.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.5% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EZFill shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Lithia Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lithia Motors and EZFill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithia Motors 1 0 6 0 2.71 EZFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lithia Motors currently has a consensus target price of $415.67, suggesting a potential upside of 36.44%. EZFill has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 210.88%. Given EZFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EZFill is more favorable than Lithia Motors.

Summary

Lithia Motors beats EZFill on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names. As of February 18, 2022, the company operated through 278 stores. It also offers its products online through 300 websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

About EZFill

EZFill Holdings Inc. operates in the mobile fuel industry primarily in Florida. It provides consumers and businesses with on-demand fueling services directly to their locations. It also provides its services for commercial and specialty customers, at-site delivery during downtimes and enables operators to begin daily operations with fueled vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Miami, Florida.

