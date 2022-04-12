Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 3.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,499 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

BC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of BC stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.63. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $72.71 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.21 and a 200-day moving average of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 19.29%.

In other news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $751,941.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,186 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

