Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,767 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,242,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,759,000 after acquiring an additional 823,426 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,560,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,529 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 20,703.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,835,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Kohl’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,564,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,739,000 after purchasing an additional 98,449 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,118,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,771,000 after purchasing an additional 124,045 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KSS. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.55 and its 200 day moving average is $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 21.86%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

