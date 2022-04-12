InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on InPost in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

INPOY opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. InPost has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

