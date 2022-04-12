Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WEBR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Weber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

WEBR stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. Weber has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.65.

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Weber will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th.

In other Weber news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Weber by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Weber by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

