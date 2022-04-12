Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) vs. Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Financial Comparison

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Conformis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Bone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Conformis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conformis and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conformis -2.42% -2.25% -1.56% Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Conformis and Bone Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conformis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conformis currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 243.41%. Given Conformis’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Conformis is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Conformis and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conformis $99.86 million 1.08 -$2.41 million ($0.04) -14.56 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

Bone Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Conformis.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Conformis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conformis Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal. The company was founded by Philipp Lang in 2004 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

Bone Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

