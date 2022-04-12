agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Insider Benjamin Shaker Sells 2,706 Shares

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $67,677.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,389.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Shaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Benjamin Shaker sold 79,457 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $1,529,547.25.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion and a PE ratio of -22.16.

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth $314,838,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,865,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,381,000 after buying an additional 4,123,743 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 26.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,063,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,864,000 after buying an additional 4,043,942 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 90.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,720,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,940,000 after buying an additional 2,717,391 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,927,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About agilon health (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

