Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SIX opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

