Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Argus lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

PNW opened at $78.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

