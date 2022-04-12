OLIO Financial Planning Purchases Shares of 825 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

OLIO Financial Planning acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 825 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,467,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $22,265,000 after buying an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 64,865 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.26.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

