Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,810 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,875 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $285.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $238.07 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

