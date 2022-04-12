Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 453 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $695,312,000 after purchasing an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $590,155,000 after purchasing an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,066,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $169.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.20 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.61 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

