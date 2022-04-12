Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,500 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,881,000 after purchasing an additional 835,863 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,469,000 after buying an additional 441,640 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,430,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,976,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,560,000 after buying an additional 323,382 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 72.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,018,000 after acquiring an additional 236,392 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

STORE Capital stock opened at $29.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.23.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

