Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $71.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.96 and a 12 month high of $72.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

